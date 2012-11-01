William Knisel

SAND CREEK — William G. Knisel, age 68 of Sand Creek, passed away at his home, Monday, March 26, 2018, surrounded by his treasured family.

Born November 20, 1949, in Adrian, Michigan, he was the only son of Jarvis and Betty (Bexten) Knisel. He graduated from Blissfield High School with the Class of 1967, and attended Michigan State University.

On December 13, 1980, he married Ann Hinsdale in Sand Creek, and they have celebrated 37 years of marriage.

After working for Bailey’s Tree Service, Bill purchased the business in 1974, renaming it Knisel’s Tree Service, serving Lenawee County and the surrounding area. In 1985 he established Tree Top Belgians, combining his passion for breeding, raising, and showing Belgian horses with his tree service. He was a member of the Belgian Draft Horse Association, where he served as a judge at horse shows. Through his work with horses, Bill enjoyed building relationships within the Amish community.

In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by his children: Jason of Riga, and Jenna of Adrian; grandchildren, Cloé and Seth; sisters, Karla (Bill) Kasefang of Adrian and Kris (Mark) Hubbard of Temperance; and his father-in-law, Robert Hinsdale of Sand Creek.

He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Ardyth Hinsdale.

The family appreciates and thanks Dr. Mowat and his staff, University of Michigan Doctors and students, as well as family, the local community and Amish friends for all the love and support.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill are suggested to Sand Creek Community Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.