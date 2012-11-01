William ‘Bill’ Zilke

DEERFIELD — William “Bill” E. Zilke, age 72 of Deerfield passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born on August 13, 1947, to Stacy and Thelma (Teal) Zilke in Deerfield, Michigan. Bill was a graduate of Deerfield High School and went on to serve his country with the United States Navy and was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Bill retired from farming several years ago.

He is survived by brothers, Tim Zilke of Leesburg, VA and Tom (Vicki) Zilke of Milan, MI; sisters, Nancy Malecki of Suttons Bay, MI and Gwen (Gary) Straughan of Lake Park FL; nephews, Scott, Terry, and Ben Zilke; nieces, Karen Gardner, Diane Luxhoj, Shannon Ellis, and Kate Zilke and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Stacy and Thelma; brother, David, niece, Jennifer and his “namesake”, Grandpa Bill Zilke.

Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.