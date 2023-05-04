William “Bill” McCalla

4/5/23 – 12/06/16

William Samuel McCalla, 93, passed away on December 6, 2016. He was a life-long farmer who raised purebred livestock and crops on the south side of Ann Arbor. His family established Broadview Farms, which has been an iconic landmark.

On Jan. 21, 1949, Bill married Jean A. Guy in Ann Arbor. They were married for 51 years before her death on Nov. 30, 2000.

Bill was active in many agricultural groups. He was a member of the Michigan Pork Producers Association, the Washtenaw County Farm Council, Farm Bureau, and the Michigan Swine Breeders Association, among others. In 2004, he was recognized by the Michigan State Block and Bridle Club for his outstanding contributions to Michigan’s agricultural industry. He felt strongly about helping people who were unfamiliar with farming gain a better understanding and appreciation of agriculture by hosting school and youth groups and offering hayrides. He also was a member of West Side United Methodist Church in Ann Arbor and more recently attended Element Church in Blissfield, Mich.

Bill enjoyed exhibiting pigs at numerous county, state and national livestock shows. He was honored as Michigan Premier Breeder many times and received special recognition for exhibiting at the Michigan State Fair for 50 consecutive years. In addition, he loved horses, especially draft horses. Attending auctions was a favorite pastime, as was watching the Lions and Tigers play ball. He had a soft spot for a menagerie of animals, a trait he passed on to his children. He had a playful sense of humor and a smile for everyone.

Most of all, Bill loved spending time with his family and cherished the time he had with them. He is survived by his son George (Bethany); his daughters, Judy Rosenberg; JoAnn (Lyle) Alumbaugh; Laurie (James) Isley; and Louise (Howard) Keinath; in addition to 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna McCalla; his sister and his five brothers.

Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation was held at Element Church, Blissfield, Mich., on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 9, at the Element Church, 220 E. Jefferson, Blissfield, Mich., followed by a lunch.

Memorials may be made to the American Farm Museum and Education Center, or Element Church in Blissfield.