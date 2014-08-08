Wilbur Steih

RIGA – Wilbur Charles Steih, age 72 of Riga, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 03, 2017, at the Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. He was born May 9, 1944 in Adrian, Michigan to Ernest and Luella (Pieh) Steih. Wilbur was a 1963 graduate of Blissfield High School. On April 15, 1966 he married Carol Marks at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palmyra, Michigan. He was a cabinet maker and finisher for Weinlander Kitchen and Bath in Blissfield for 43 years. After his retirement he worked part time at Gilson’s Hardware in Blissfield. Wilbur was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a life member of the River Raisin Sportsman’s Club in Blissfield. He enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving Wilbur, besides his wife Carol of nearly 51 years are three children, Richard (Yvette) Steih of Jackson, MI, Cynthia (Kyle) Gonyer of Petersburg, MI and Jason (Caroline) Steih of Deerfield, MI and four grandchildren, Ethan, Mara, Madeline and Claire. He is preceded in death by his parents, and Uncle Charles Pieh and an Aunt Nadine Pieh.

Funeral services for Wilbur were held on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Palmyra with the Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Burial will follow in Riga Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 2-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or TACA (Talk about curing Autism, MI Chapter). Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.