Whiteford tames Sand Creek Aggies, 53-14

By BRAD HEINEMAN

OTTAWA LAKE — Perhaps the most entertaining game of the Whiteford Bobcats varsity football season thus far, was saved for its annual homecoming game, Friday night, Oct. 6, 2017, in Ottawa Lake against the visiting 3-3 Sand Creek Aggies.

For the first time this fall football season, the Bobcats trailed in a contest, falling behind early in the game, 7-0, as the Aggies turned a couple of uncharacteristic first quarter Whiteford turnovers into points.

But even by facing their first deficit of the year, the Bobcats remained a poised and controlled football team.

Whiteford eventually found the end zone two times in a row following the Sand Creek score and the Aggies responded with another answer to tie the game in the second quarter, 14-14. But the Bobcats still had plenty of juice left in them — on both offense and defense — as Whiteford went on to delight its packed homecoming crowd with a big scoring second and third quarter and a 53-14 victory over the Aggies.

