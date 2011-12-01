Whiteford’s season ends at Ford Field

From The Advance sports desk:

UPDATE: Final

DETROIT – The Whiteford Bobcats had one last drive, but time ran out before they were able to put another score on the board as Muskegon Catholic Central claimed their fourth-straight state championship out of 12 in their history at Ford Field Friday in the District 8 championship by a final score of 35-6.

Though Whiteford owned the first half and trailed by only one point going into the half, the Crusaders made half-time adjustments that lifted them over the Bobcats, who have played the best season in the history of their football program. They were never defeated in 2016 until this final game, downed every TCC opponent, blazed through the post season and carried with them most of the community to cheer on their effort against MCC in Detroit.

UPDATE: 1:04 fourth quarter

DETROIT – Crusader senior Walker Christofferson plunged into the end zone, and the pigskin again sailed through the uprights in the PAT bid to increase the Muskegon Catholic Central lead to 35-6 over the Bobcats of Whiteford in the District 8 state championship football game Friday at Ford Field in Detroit.

UPDATE 6:45 fourth quarter:

DETROIT – Bobcat Herbie Bertz gets a leaping catch that appears to shift momentum in Whiteford’s favor for first down. Connnor Hoogendoorn , followed by Logan Murphy kept the ball moving forward with blocking by Jordan Book taking Whiteford into the red zone for the first time in the second half, but at fourth-and-two in the shadow of the goal line, Muskegon halted the Bobcat momentum once again with 6:45 to go in the game.

UPDATE: 9:44 fourth quarter

DETROIT – Muskegon Catholic Central widened its lead over the Whiteford Bobcats to 28-6 in the fourth quarter of the state championship game on another touchdown and PAT kick with 9:44 remaining in the game.

UPDATE: 3:08 third quarter

DETROIT – Freshman quarterback Cameron Martinez drove his Crusaders down the field for his first touchdown of the game, followed by another good kick to widen the Muskegon Catholic Central lead to 21-6 with 3:08 remaining in the third stanza of the District 8 state championship football game at Ford Field in Detroit.

UPDATE: 10:14 third quarter

DETROIT – After a botched onside kick by Whiteford, Logan Helton of the Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders went on to score his second touchdown in the opening drive of the second half and followed it with a good kick for a 14-6 lead with 10:41 left in the third quarter.

The crowd looks like all of the Whiteford/Ottawa Lake community has come to Ford Field for the game.

Halftime report:

DETROIT – Although the Whiteford Bobcats owned the line and the clock in the first quarter of the Division 8 State Championship football game at Ford Field, it was Muskegon Catholic Central that struck pay dirt first.

MCC’s Logan Helton scored early in the second quarter and followed with a successful PAT kick to post a 7-0 lead.

The Bobcats, however, were undaunted against the three-consecutive-years state champs, scoring also in the second quarter on an 81-yard Tommy Eitniear run. An attempt for two on an Eitniear throw was unsuccessful and the ‘Cats trailed 7-6 going into the locker room at the half after successfully defending their opponents in the red zone and getting the ball back with four seconds left in the first half.