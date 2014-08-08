Whiteford Bobcats win regional crown

On a chilly Saturday afternoon in “The Woods” of Whiteford High School, the Whiteford Bobcats continued their perfect varsity football season by downing the Mountaineers of Clarkston Everest 60-20, adding another regional title trophy to their case in the process.

The Bobcats now advance to a neutral site – Howell High School – where they will take on Mendon High School at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. They are just one win from returning to Ford Field where they finished as Division 8 runners up in 2016

