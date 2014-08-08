Virginia Burnor Filter

Virginia J. Burnor Filter, 91, Blissfield, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at Cambrian Senior Living, Tecumseh. Ginny was born at the family home on Holloway Rd. in Ridgeway Township, September 17, 1925 to Frank and Ina (Hutchison) Tiede. Virginia graduated from Blissfield High School in June of 1944 and that same month married Max Burnor, a farmer from Deerfield. They had four children together and were married 35 years when Max passed away in 1980.

In 1984 Ginny married Warren Filter, Tecumseh and became active with him in the V.F.W. there. Warren passed away unexpectedly in 1993. Virginia moved to Blissfield in 1995 and lived in Coach Light Estates until 2016.

In her younger years, Ginny bowled, belonged to the Deerfield Mothers Club and was a Cub Scout Den mother. After her son Lee’s death in 1969 during the Vietnam War, Ginny became a Gold-Star Mother and participated in many parades and special ceremonies. In 2010 she spoke at the rededication of the Lenawee County Vietnam Memorial in Adrian. She was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church on N. Blissfield Hwy. and at one time active in the church’s Friendship Circle. She worked briefly at Woods Clothing Store, Blissfield.

Virginia always tried to put her best foot forward, she was a social person who liked to laugh and have fun. The highlight of her summers was spending time at her cottage on Marr Lake and socializing with her neighbors there. She always seemed to have a project on her “to do list”, loved polka music and dancing, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She loved her family, kept newspaper clippings of their achievements and was proud of any accomplishment. Family members eagerly anticipated her holiday and birthday boxes filled with homemade cookies. She was also well-known for her delicious cooking especially her potato salad.

Virginia is survived by her children, Judith (Larry) Ivan, Britton, David (Patti DeCloux) Burnor, Iron River, Christopher (Melissa) Burnor, Deerfield; stepchildren, Michael (Bonnie) Filter, Fort Wayne, Ind., Debbie (Robert) Donick, Traverse City; sisters, Alice (Robert) Mueller, Deerfield, Wilma Peters, Owosso; sisters-in-law, Donna Tiede, Lela Tiede, Blissfield, Jean Tiede, Ann Arbor; grandchildren, Laura (Michael) Lopez, Tecumseh, Rita Trujillo, Jerome, Danielle Edwards, Adrian, Jon Ivan, Britton, Deanna (Chad) Crots, Deerfield, Melissa (Mario) McClinton, Jackson, Brooke (Timothy II) Gorton, Horton, Anna Burnor (Joseph Hodges II), Adrian, Eric, Garrett and Brent Burnor, Deerfield; 18 great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren and Jean Burnor, Deerfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ina Tiede; husbands, Max Burnor and Warren Filter; son Lee Burnor; brothers, Daniel, Ervin, Ralph and Max Tiede; grandchildren, Stephanie and Joseph Ivan, stepdaughter, Jacqueline Beach; and special friends Ginny Gittus and Irene Feldman whom she dearly missed.

Funeral services for Virginia were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Palmyra . Rev. Gary Leking officiated. Visitation was from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Burial followed in the Deerfield Township Cemetery.

