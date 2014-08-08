Tornado siren tests to sound April 20
Residents of Lenawee County should be aware that the county will be testing its tornado sirens at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The annual tests are conducted to ensure that proper notification will be provided to residents in case of any emergency weather crisis.
For the state of Michigan, its official tornado season usually spans from mid-June to mid-July, however, tornadoes could appear in the state during April and May.