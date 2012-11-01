Thompson inducted into Football Coaches Hall of Fame

EAST LANSING — Blissfield’s own Dennis “Denny” Thompson now has his name forever enrished in high school football coaching fame and honor.

The longtime Blissfield Community Schools coach and teacher was honored along with 13 other Michigan High School football coaches, March 10 up in East Lansing, for being inducted into the state’s Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

A dinner reception and celebratory induction event took place the evening of March 10 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West in Lansing.

Fellow Lenawee County football Coach Chris Luma of Hudson High School, was also part of this year’s hall of fame class.

Thompson, a 40-year teacher and athletic coach at Blissfield Community Schools, graduated from Blissfield High School in 1969. He began his long coaching tenure as a Royal in 1973. He officially retired from coaching at Blissfield in 2013 and since then has been coaching alongside his son Jeff, at Onsted High School.

In total, Thompson has been coaching high school athletes for 45 years. On March 10, he was being honored for his accomplishments and service in coaching high school football.

“It was a really neat evening. I was pleasantly surprised, honored and humbled by everything,” Thompson said.

