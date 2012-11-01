Terry Slusher

RIGA – Terry Curtis Slusher, age 45, of Riga passed away peacefully on Friday, February 23, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with ALS. Terry was born August 9, 1972, in Adrian to Gary and Julia (Henley) Slusher. Terry graduated from Blissfield High School in 1990. On October 13, 2007, Terry married Carolyn Carr in Blissfield and she survives. Terry worked for Accu-Worx in Temperance where it was a second family and greatly enjoyed all the people that he worked with. He continued to work well into being diagnosed. Terry loved coaching Little League in Blissfield and had done so for at least a decade. He also coached for the “Lookouts” and traveled with them to a Little League World Series. Terry was adventurous and loved to solve a good challenge. Terry loved the outdoors and camping with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Carolyn of Riga, his mother Julie Loar of Tecumseh; five children, Christopher (Kristin) Piotter of Adrian, Cheyanne Brown of Adrian, Abigail Slusher of Adrian, Emma Brown of Riga, and Devon Slusher of Blissfield, a brother Dustin (Carmen) Loar of Palmyra, a sister Dawn Heath of Denver, Colo.; and one grandson Christopher Carl; and by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry is preceded in death by his father, and by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services for Terry will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with Pastor Gayle Ruble officiating. Burial will follow in Riga Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home. There will also be Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home. Condolences may be given online at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions are suggested to ALS of Michigan. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.