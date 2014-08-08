Terrance LaVoy

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. —Terrance Argus LaVoy, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on February 17, 2017, after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Helen, his sons Michael (Paula) of Tampa, David (Connie), of Tampa, Fla., and Thom (Dawn) of Plainwell, Mich., his daughter Theresa Thomas (David) of Tampa, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother Jeff (Joyce) of Toledo, Ohio, sisters Linda Keil of St. Petersburg and Chris Manley (Lester) of Petersburg.

Terry was born in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Academy in 1961 and served 11 years in the Uniform Division as a Trooper at the Wayland, Detroit and Blissfield state police posts. He was awarded the Department’s Meritorious Service Award before transferring to the MSP Crime Lab in East Lansing working in the Firearms and Toolmark Identification and Bombs and Explosive Unit. While working in the crime lab, he earned his B.S. in 1975 and his M.S. in 1979 from Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice. He was promoted to Detective (Specialist) Lieutenant before retiring with over 25 years of service with the MSP.

Terry loved to sail, spending many summers on White Lake and Lake Michigan. Upon retirement, Terry and Helen then pursued their dream of sailing their beloved boat from the Great Lakes to Florida.

Terry then came out of retirement, accepting positions in the state crime labs of Fort Worth, Texas and Tampa, Fla.,before opening his own consulting practice where he served clients in Florida and the Bahamas. After 51 years of service in the criminal justice system, Terry and Helen retired to pursue their interests of travel and golf, splitting time between their homes in Michigan and Florida.

A Gathering in Memory of Terry will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 (for information call 813-220-5320).