Student arrested for alleged threat

By Melissa Burnor

OTTAWA LAKE – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year old male, Whiteford High School student for allegedly making terrorist threats towards a school.

Staff from the Whiteford High School contacted the sheriff’s office on Feb. 22 and filed a report regarding a suspicious incident involving a student making threatening gestures inside a classroom.

Whiteford Superintendent Valerie Orr addressed the situation in a letter to parents at Whiteford Schools. The letter was sent to parents on Saturday after police arrested the suspect.

According to police the suspect was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. He is now lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center and was expected to be formally charged by the Monroe County Prosecutors Office on Monday.

Orr said when police investigated the situation on Thursday, the district was advised there was no credible threat to students at Whiteford at that time. However, police continued to investigate the individual.

Detective Mike McClain led the investigation and followed up with several leads and was able to obtain a juvenile pick-up order through the Juvenile Court of Monroe County for the suspect.

“It is important that people understand that the threat came in Friday night,” Orr said.

She received a call on Friday evening from law enforcement regarding another alleged credible threat from the same suspect.

This prompted the district to cancel a middle school dance scheduled for Friday.

For the rest of the story, please see the Feb. 28, 2018 edition of The ADVANCE.