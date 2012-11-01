Building a firm community news foundation ... one story at a time

St. Paul’s, Immanuel Lutheran churches suspend services temporarily during health crisis

Posted on March 13th, by Marcia Loader

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 306 E Jefferson St., Blissfield, has cancelled all Sunday and Wednesday services between Sunday, March 15m and Wednesday, April 1. Services will resume on Palm Sunday, April . Questions may be directed to the church office weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and noon at 517-486-2404.

​​​​​Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1500 N. Blissfield Hwy., Palmyra, has cancelled all Sunday and Wednesday services between Sunday, March 15 and Wednesday, April 1. Services will resume on Palm Sunday, April 5.




