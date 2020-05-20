Some Gus Harrison prisoners rise up, quelled after 716 found COVID-19 positive

May 20, 2020

ADRIAN — A disturbance at the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Madison Township on Tuesday was the result of prisoner concerns about COVID-19. As of Wednesday there were 716 prisoners who had tested positive for the virus with three deaths, according to Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz. As of May 21, 615 prisoners remained infected and were asymptomatic, he said. Many of the cases had been discovered in testing the day before as MDOC’s enhanced testing protocol will have all 35,000 inmates tested statewide.



“Michigan will be the first state to accomplish this,” Gautz said.



On Tuesday, approximately 200 COVID-19 positive prisoners were refusing to go back inside their segregated housing unit prompting a police dispatch of approximately 15 officers Lenawee County-wide. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. and was diffused by 5 p.m., Gautz said.

The private medical provider now has met individually with each prisoner to discuss their test results which was one of their main concerns. Sixteen instigators were identified and face disciplinary action, officials said.



As of Tuesday, 31 employees have also tested positive.