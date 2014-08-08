SMCC gets past Madison men in regional final
Posted on March 15th, by Marcia Loader
The Madison men’s basketball team battled to the regional final buzzer, but it was a three-point buzzer-beating basket by SMCC that finished their season, 57-54, despite the fact that the Trojans had been down by 16 points in the third quarter. They tied the game with six seconds left in the regional contest before the Falcons sank the big basket.