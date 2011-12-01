Shirley Keller

Shirley Jean (Iott) Keller, 67 of Blissfield, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2016 at UP Health Systems in Marquette, Michigan.

She was born January 13, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, the oldest child of Phillip and Bernice (Trombly) Iott. After graduating from St. Joseph Academy, Siena Heights High School, she went on to Monroe Community College where she met her future husband. On May 14, 1971, Shirley married Keith Keller at St. Anthony Parish in Temperance, Michigan, and they were blessed with 45 years together.

Shirley worked for Toledo Hospital for 33 years, retiring in 2011. She loved to help others and thoroughly enjoyed activities with her grandchildren, including fishing, gardening, reading, and going on adventures. Shirley was devout in her faith. She grew up in the Saint Anthony Parish and was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Toledo. Wherever she was, Shirley always made time to attend Mass.

In addition to her husband, Keith, she is survived by their sons: Keith (Tiffany) of Brush Prairie, Washington, Kris (Heidi) and Kurt (Chanell), both of Ann Arbor; five grandchildren, Erika, Ethan, Margaret Ann, Elisabetta and Sebastian; and her siblings: Marilyn (Roger) Phebus of Morenci, Marsha (Allan) Consear and Phillip (Tamara) Iott, both of Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Requiem Mass will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2016, at St. Anthony Parish in Temperance with Fr. Brian Hurley as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. A rosary service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield with visitation following until 8 p.m.

Contributions in memory of Shirley are suggested to St. Anthony Parish. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.