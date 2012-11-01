Sherry Augustyniak

RIGA – Sherry Kay Oyler Augustyniak, age 52, of Riga, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. She was born June 1, 1967 in Adrian to Willie Jerry and Karen Kay (Tabbert) Oyler. She was married to Jeffrey Augustyniak. Sherry was an equestrian and loved horses and Great Danes. She took horticulture in school. She enjoyed flower gardening and cooking.

In addition to her husband, Jeffrey, she is survived by her mother, Karen (Larry Kastel) Tabbert of Riga; her mother-in-law, Linda Augustyniak of Holland, Ohio; her father-in-law, Larry Augustyniak of Ottawa Lake, Michigan; a son, Thomas Augustyniak of Riga; two brothers, Tim (JoAnna) Oyler of Ottawa Lake and B. Jay Rodriguez of Lapeer, Michigan; a brother-in-law, Scott (Tisha) Augustyniak of Maumee, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Scott, Josh, Coty, Autumn, Cam, and Eli; two fur babies, Brutus and Brody. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Jerry Oyler; and grandparents, Donald and Martha Tabbert.

Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid 19 Regulations, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.