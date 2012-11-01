Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library cancels upcoming events, closed until April 13

The Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library in Blissfield has cancelled all events over the next three weeks, according to Library Director Dr. Robert Barringer.

Further, the library is closed until 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 13.

“We will re-evaluate as we move though the closure, but that is the current date to re-open,” Barringer said.

The building, including restrooms, will be closed to the public. Staff will be on-site at least part of each day the library is open.

“We will check the library voicemail, email, and social media sites for messages. Patrons who have been notified they have materials on hold to pick up should call the library to arrange to pick up the items,” Barringer added.

While the book drop remains open for patrons to return borrowed items, all fines on items due between March 1 and April 30 are waived as long as the material is returned by June 1. Interlibrary loan is suspended until further notice. Auditorium rental is suspended until further notice. Programs are cancelled until the library re-opens. The library’s online services and collection are unaffected and remain operational to serve library patrons.