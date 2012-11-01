Run, Walk, Eat proceeds to benefit Goetz fund

The 36th annual Lenawee Hospice Run, Walk Eat event on Sunday, June 24, will raise money

for the Kathy Goetz Endowment Fund allowing bereavement services to be

offered to community members at no cost.

The run is in memory of Dr. Bruce Jones and Goetz for the first time this year. Goetz passed away

in December 2016. She was the bereavement director at Hospice of Lenawee and a tireless advocate

for end of life care for the patient and families. Registration

begins at 7:15 a.m. Sunday and the race begins at 9 a.m. after a short

memorial service on the Blissfield Community Schools campus. A

pancake breakfast will be served to runners and is also available to

the public for a small fee.