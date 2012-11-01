Run, Walk, Eat proceeds to benefit Goetz fund
Posted on June 22nd, by Marcia Loader in News. Comments Off on Run, Walk, Eat proceeds to benefit Goetz fund
The 36th annual Lenawee Hospice Run, Walk Eat event on Sunday, June 24, will raise money
for the Kathy Goetz Endowment Fund allowing bereavement services to be
offered to community members at no cost.
The run is in memory of Dr. Bruce Jones and Goetz for the first time this year. Goetz passed away
in December 2016. She was the bereavement director at Hospice of Lenawee and a tireless advocate
for end of life care for the patient and families. Registration
begins at 7:15 a.m. Sunday and the race begins at 9 a.m. after a short
memorial service on the Blissfield Community Schools campus. A
pancake breakfast will be served to runners and is also available to
the public for a small fee.