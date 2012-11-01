DEERFIELD — Robert “Rob” Mueller, age 91, of Deerfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born October 24, 1928, to Henry and Amelia (Schantz) Mueller.

Celebrating almost 70 years together, he married the love of his life Alice Tiede in Deerfield on December 2, 1950.

Rob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of Light of Christ Catholic Parish-Deerfield, served on the St. Alphonsus Cemetery Committee, served on the Deerfield Village Council, and a member of the Deerfield American Legion Post 392.

He also served as a Director for Society Bank from 1973-1993. Rob had been self-employed as a farmer.

He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting with his family and friends at the family camp in Gibbs City. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events.

In addition to his wife, Alice, he is survived by his children, Roger (Jan) Mueller of Deerfield, Keith (Carol) Mueller of Deerfield, Susan (Todd) Andries of Deerfield, Heidi (Brian) Mueller-Vallie of Adrian and Jim (Darlene) Mueller of Deerfield; 14 grandchildren – Greg (Vicky) Mueller, Neil Mueller, Jaime (Shawn) Worline, Ryan (Dana) Mueller, Andrew Mueller, Scott Mueller, Ben (Kaitlyn) Andries, Matthew Mueller, Mallory Mueller, and Mason Mueller; 2 step-grandchildren – Abigail Vallie and Josiah Vallie; 4 great-grandchildren – Brock Mueller, Amelia and Viviana Mueller, Parker Mueller and 2 more on the way; 3 sisters, Rita (David) Woods of Britton, Carol Bischoff of Ottawa Lake, and Arlene Mueller of Saline; as well as many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter at birth; 4 brothers – Walt, Francis, Oliver and Lester; and 6 sisters – Frances, LaVerge, Rose, Valerie, Bonnie, and Janet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the family will have a private viewing and prayer service at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with Fr. Jeffery Poll as officiant. However, a celebration of Rob’s life will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Rob, may be given to the Deerfield American Legion Post #392, Deerfield Firefighters Association or to the St. Alphonsus Cemetery Committee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.



