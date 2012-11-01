Robert Ogden

ADRIAN – Robert D. Ogden, age 70, of Adrian, passed away on December 16, 2018. He was born on September 8, 1948, in Adrian to Richard and Jeanette (Brown) Ogden. He married Cindy Liechty and she preceded him in death on October 16, 2017. He worked for Kuhlman’s Concrete Company as a truck driver for over 30 years retiring in 2013. Robert enjoyed anything farm related and watching cowboy shows. He especially enjoyed socializing with friends over a cup of coffee.

Robert is survived by his sister, Deborah (Robert) Pooley of Blissfield; step children, Mike (Tracy) Erchler of Tenn. and Margo Miller of Adrian; half-brother, James (Laura) Marsh of Toledo, Ohio; and half-sister, Jacqueline O’Neill of Sarasota, Fla. In addition to his wife, Cindy, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no public services. Condolences may ben sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to D.A.V. Adrian Chapter, 141 E. Albert St., Adrian, MI 49221. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.