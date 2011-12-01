Robert Locklear

Robert James Locklear passed away November 13, 2016, at the age of 45.

Rob was a longtime employee of Auto Rail, serving as a manager and union representative at several locations across the country. He loved all sports, excelling as a youth in hockey, baseball and golf. He also enjoyed coaching his son’s hockey team and especially fishing with his kids.

Rob was an artist, an animal lover, as well as a competitive weight lifter and body builder.

Rob is the beloved son of Cathy Newsted, Blissfield, and Brother Michael Newsted, Allen Park, who was a 1997 graduate of Blissfield High School. Son Jordan, daughter Miranda, and wife Andrea Locklear all of Howell, MI. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters in law, nephews Cole and Luke and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father David Newsted, grandparents Stanley and Lois Newsted and Grandmother Verna Dwyer.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation for Rob was Friday, November 18, 2016, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield. A memorial Liturgy was offered on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at Light of Christ Church St. Peters Chapel at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jeff Poll presiding. Visitation was also be held at the church from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be made online at www.andersonfuneralservices.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.