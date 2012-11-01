River Raisin woes: No contact advisory and flooding



The Lenawee County Health Department has issued a no-contact advisory for the South Branch of the Rive Raisin from the area of College Street in the city of Adrian continuing downstream to the eastern boundary of the county including Blissfield and Deerfield until further notice.



The river was subject to a discharge from the City of Adrian sewage collection and treatment plant. According to the health department, the advisory does not apply to public or private drinking water supplies. The advisory remains in effect until results from water testing indicates the River Raisin water quality is not impacted from the sewage discharge.

Several days of rainy weather has everything soggy and the River Raisin has overflowed its banks. The National Weather Service is predicting it will crest as a minor flood at 684.3 feet at approximately 8 p.m. May 20 (today) and water levels could begin receding near 2 a.m. Thursday, May 21. It would rank as the sixth-highest crest since 1982.



Barring anymore rain, water levels are expected be at normal levels by mid-day Saturday.