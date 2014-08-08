River Raisin floods over April 8 weekend

An inch of rain on already saturated ground Friday drained into the already swollen River Raisin adding to the water that overflowed the banks that was evident in both the Bachmayer Park and Ellis Playground on Saturday in Blissfield. Areas of the park were still submerged Monday afternoon.

By Saturday afternoon, Blissfield Chief of Police Dale Greenleaf was on patrol in the village limits, at times parking at the entrance of Ellis Park off

U.S. 223, blocking off any possible entrance to the park, which was also roped off with caution tape due the high waters creeping up the park’s entrance. Traffic cones and orange pylons on the park’s driving lane were nearly submerged in water down near the Ellis Park softball fields that same afternoon. This was the second straight week that heavy and persistent rainfall caused the river to spill over its banks and flood the Blissfield parks.

According to the National Weather Service the river crested at 2:15 a.m. Monday at 681.39 feet. At 681 feet the weather service classifies the water stage at an action level. The water would have to rise to 683 feet to be considered a minor flood.

Blissfield Village Administrator James Wonacott said the water level did rise close to flood level but is on the way back down.

For the complete story and more photos by Brad Heineman and Melissa Burnor, please see the April 12, 2017, edition of The Advance.