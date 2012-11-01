Returns slow to come in; Witt, Dusseau win Deerfield Twp. trustee seats

The only local races in The Advance coverage area that had been decided by midnight, according to the Lenawee County clerk’s office figures as Nov. 4 arrived were those for the two Deerfield Township trustee seats.

In the hotly contested race, Daniel Witt, Republican incumbent, was the top vote-getter with 457 votes, followed by newcomer Randy Dusseau, no party affiliation stated, with 293 votes. Others running were Christopher VanDyke with 266 votes, Daniel Gilson II at 240, Jamie Franks, Republican, with 221 votes, and Amy Daniels with 69. Daniels, Gilson and VanDyke also ran with no party affiliation.

In addition, the Deerfield Township fire rescue renewal millage passed 594-184.

Riga Township had reported, but its seats were uncontested. Blissfield and Palmyra townships had not reported so their races and the Blissfield Village races were not yet posted. Blissfield’s board of education races had two of eight precincts reporting so had not yet been decided as of midnight.