Rena Joyce Goetz passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Rena, known by all as “Joyce‚” was born on April 10, 1927 in Clinton Mich., to William J. Service and Rose (Smith) Service. She was welcomed into this world by eight other brothers and sisters and closely followed by two more siblings. Her dear sisters Alice Socks and Lorraine Frear preceded her in death as did all of her other siblings.

Joyce married Earl Goetz, the love of her life, on August 7, 1948. They resided in Riga for 67 years, until Earl’s passing in March 2016.

Their only son, Todd Goetz, preceded them both in 2006.

Surviving Joyce are her two daughters; Jill Kiesow of Riga, and Paula Aspacher (Jeff) of Franklin, Tenn.; five grandchildren; Kate Dewick (David), Green Bay Wis., Lynn Edmunds (Mark) of Wind Point Wis., Charlie Goetz of Vernon, NY, Earlene Mest (Dan) of Strykersville, NY, Valerie Berry (Jared) of Houston Texas and Garrett Aspacher of Denver, Colo.; five great grandchildren; Connor and Ashlyn Dewick, Green Bay, Addeline and William Edmunds of Wind Point and Levi Mest of Strykersville.

Joyce grew up in Tecumseh for most of her young adult life, graduating from Tecumseh High School in 1944. She attended the County Normal Teacher’s Training, Ypsilanti Normal and Adrian College and became a one-room school teacher in the Blissfield School District. She was also her daughter Jill’s kindergarten teacher.

Coming from such a large family, Joyce and her sisters were very creative and talented women. Joyce’s talents lent themselves toward sewing for her family and friends, and for caring for others in the community by baking, cooking or just checking in on them. Whether she was babysitting, adult sitting or taking food, Joyce always had a heart for people who were in need.

Many beautiful brides and their wedding parties walked down the aisle with a smile on their faces because of Joyce’s talent with a needle. Joyce retired her sewing career and began creating doll clothes for children all around the United States.

Joyce was a major supporter of Blissfield Public Schools, both in education and sports. She was a member of the school board for some years and also had the distinction of Secretary of the Board. When the Victorsville one -room school house was moved to the school property, Joyce taught the students each year “the one-room country school experience.” She also was a grandparent helper for many years in Barbara Bliesner’s classrooms.

The Goetz family would like to thank her caregivers; Diana Garcia, Dawn Ryan, Leslie Pebbles, Nikki & Lance Wood and Rachel Cordle for their many hours helping Joyce keep the house running while she stayed by her Earl’s side and then on until Joyce’s death. To Jon and Leann Mattek and Karson & Charlene Edgar whose friendship and hard work made it possible for Joyce to run a farm business and to stay in her home her entire life. Thank you also to Doug Tagsold for honoring her final wishes to be in his care for her final escort to her resting place.

