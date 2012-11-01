Rebecca Buyaki Ingram

SYLVANIA, Ohio – Rebecca Anne Buyaki Ingram, 73, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Toledo Hospital due to complications from an emergency heart surgery. She was born on July 20, 1947, to Emery and Annie (Marsh) Buyaki in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Whiteford High School and then attended Michigan State University.

Becky had the dream job of every woman, being a secret shopper for JC Penney, traveling to every state including Alaska and Hawaii. She met her husband, Benjamin Ingram, while working in New Orleans and they lived there before she moved back to Sylvania. She also worked several years for The Catholic Diocese of Toledo and many years at Elder-Beerman as a sales associate. Becky loved to travel, returning to New Orleans often and especially enjoyed her trip to Ireland with her sister and cousins to meet the Irish cousins and also visiting her daughter in London, England.

Becky is survived by her daughter, Rachel (James) Troupe; sister, Brenda Buyaki Delgado; brothers, Emery (Jean) Buyaki, George (Michele) Buyaki, Andrew Buyaki and Brian (Stephanie) Buyaki; many wonderful cousins; eight exceptional nieces and nephews and so many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, at Berkey Christian Church from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at noon. Online condolences may be left at www.reebfuneralhome. Tributes can be made in Becky’s name to the donor’s choice.