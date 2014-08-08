Police seek witnesses to fatal crash

A 29-year old Toledo, Ohio, woman is dead as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Yankee Road east of Riga Highway, Saturday night, Oct. 7.

According to a news release from Michigan State Police F/Lt. Cuevas of the Monroe Post, troopers responded at approximately 11:48 p.m. and discovered the Tiffany Lynn Shaw, 29, who was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

The Michigan State Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or

witnessed the crash to contact the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

