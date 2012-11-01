Phone service temporarily unavailable in some Lenawee County government offices

ADRIAN – There is a fault in the phone lines affecting some of the Lenawee County government buildings, according to a Lenawee County Wednesday afternoon news release. This includes the Sheriff’s Office, Jail, all of the courts, Administration, Register of Deeds, Treasurer, County Clerk Vital Records, Equalization, Solid Waste, Public Defender, Medical Examiner, Drain Commission, Printing and Purchasing, and Information Technology.

“We have not received an estimate on how long it will take to fix the issue and restore service. This issue DOES NOT affect the 911 service to dispatch,” the release stated.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the release continued. “Until such time as all phone lines are working, you may want to consider contacting our offices through our website (www.lenawee.mi.us) or direct e-mail.”

People may follow the links below to these offices:

District Court – http://www.lenawee.mi.us/176/District-Court

Drain Commission – http://www.lenawee.mi.us/447/Drain-Commission Probate Court – http://www.lenawee.mi.us/257/Probate-Court Sheriff’s Office – http://www.lenawee.mi.us/261/Sheriffs-Office

Or they may contact the following offices by e-mail:

Administrator’s Office – county.administrator@lenawee.mi.us

County Clerk – Roxann.Holloway@lenawee.mi.us Equalization – Equalization@lenawee.mi.us

Friend of the Court – foc@lenawee.mi.us

Information Technology – webmaster@lenawee.mi.us

Medical Examiner – Medical.Examiner@lenawee.mi.us

Printing & Purchasing – Kim.Cramer@lenawee.mi.us or Debbie.Arhens@lenawee.mi.us

301 N. Main Street Adrian, MI 49221 Lenawee.MI.US

Register of Deeds – Carolyn.Bater@lenawee.mi.us Treasurer – treasurer@lenawee.mi.us

Solid Waste – Diana.Schroeder@lenawee.mi.us