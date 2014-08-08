Olivia Randall

Olivia (Ayres) Randall, age 40, of Blissfield, left us peacefully on December 31, 2016, at the home of her mother after a courageous battle with cancer.

She entered this world on February 7, 1976, in Adrian, Michigan to Raymond and Barbara (Pavlica) Ayres. She attended school in Adrian, MI, Prescott, Arizona, Maumee, Ohio and graduated in 1994 from Blissfield High School. She was employed at Impact Products for 18 years, where she acquired many of her lifelong friends.

On September 27, 1998, she married Timothy Randall and he survives. His devotion to her impressed everyone. Together, they shared her passion for life, laughter and outdoor living. She especially enjoyed hiking, camping, kayaking, tubing, cross country skiing, caving, polar plunges, mud runs, birdwatching, the sound of loons on the lake, exploring lighthouses, winery tours, and nature crafts, just to name a few! She would travel anywhere whenever possible-one of her most memorable vacations was to Dominica, West Indies. She impressed us with her purchase of a 1,000 year lease of a one foot square of land in the Sherwood Forest, England…we trust that she has had the opportunity to finally stand firmly on that hallowed ground!

Olivia was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Ayres; Aunt Suzette (Ayres) Walsh; paternal grandparents, Howard and Theresa Ayres; maternal grandparents, Emil and Frances Pavlica; step-father, Randall Lippens and cousin, Carrie (Miltz) Pfeiffer. In addition to her husband, Tim, she is survived by her beautiful Husky, “Luna”; her mother Barbara Ayres Lippens; brother Collin Ayres; Aunt Annette (Ayres) Van Dan; and Uncle Tony Ayres of Tucson, Arizona; Aunt and Uncle Greg and Pam Pavlica of Palm Harbor, Florida; mother-in-law, Alice Randall and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.

The family wishes to thank the myriad of devoted friends for your loving support, words of encouragement, prayers, food and fun times you have shown Olivia her entire life; especially this last year. She has given us memories we will never forget…to honor her memory, we encourage you to go outside and enjoy what nature has to offer…the forest, the waters, the wildlife-please respect them-keep them clean-preserve them for generations to come! She is now an angel of the earth!

Funeral services for Olivia will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with Aaron Lowell officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 2-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivia’s family at the funeral home with an envelope made available. Arrangements being handled by the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.