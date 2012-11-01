Norman Schadewald

Norman F. Schadewald, age 91, of Blissfield, passed away on October 16, 2018, at Toledo Hospital.

He was born on March 3, 1927, in Deerfield to William and Mary (Hegy) Schadewald, Sr. Norman married Ila Ann Rehklau on March 3, 1949, and they shared over 50 years together before her passing in 2004.

Norman was a life-long Riga farmer who was use to putting in long days while tending to his crops. After retiring from farming and moving into the village of Blissfield, he had the time to enjoy bowling, gardening and attending Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens games. Norman was an active member of Blissfield Baptist Church and participated in the Men for Missions Group.

Funeral services for Norman were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield with Pastor Tom Frantz officiating. Burial followed at Riga Cemetery. Visitation took place from 9:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blissfield Baptist Church.