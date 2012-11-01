Nora Maher



Nora Marie Maher, age 57, of Blissfield, passed away at Toledo Hospital on May 12, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was born on January 30, 1963, in Tecumseh, to Jay and Vanda (Ruhl) Fisher. She graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science. On June 26, 1993, in Palmyra, Nora married Michael T. Maher and he survives. Nora worked for the United States Postal Service as a Postal Clerk starting her career working part-time at the Palmyra, Deerfield, and Riga Post Offices and then transitioning to full-time at the Blissfield Post Office, where she loved interacting with her customers. She was a member of the Blissfield Baptist Church and was a devoted homemaker, who was instrumental in home-schooling her children. She enjoyed crafting, making jewelry and greeting cards, and enjoyed doing theater and plays.

In addition to her husband, Mike, Nora is survived by her two children, Yvonne and Jay Maher; her father Jay Fisher; one brother, Ed (Jean) Fisher; one sister, Tammy (Ken) Green; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Daniel John Fisher.

A viewing for Nora will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at Blissfield Baptist Church. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, social gathering regulations will be strictly enforced. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blissfield Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at the Blissfield Baptist Church.