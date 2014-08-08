Nite at the Races tickets on sale

Tickets for the annual Blissfield Athletic Booster’s Nite at the Races fundraiser are now on sale for the Jan. 28 event at the Blissfield American Legion Hall, 451 High St. Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m. and the fun kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the high school’s athletic office or by contacting any of the following athletic booster members: Mike and Pam Alexander, Steve Babbitt, Dawn Chappuies, Stacey Clark, Matt Crane, Dori Degregorio, Deb Dusseau, Amy Hayford, Kristin Horky, Michelle Jackson, Anne Lycans and Tom Lycans, Shawn Milner, Kori Nieman, Billie Patton, Brian Reed and Dawn Reed, Erin Slusher, Jodi Spiker, Brian Weidmayer, Donna Wood and Kim Zemla.