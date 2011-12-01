Nicholas Hensley

Nicholas C. Hensley, age 20 of Blissfield, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

He was born February 14,1996, in Toledo, Ohio, to Jeffrey and Nancy (Robison) Hensley.

Nick was kind man with a good heart. He enjoyed music, playing his guitar and skateboarding.

In addition to his father, Jeffrey, he is survived by his grandmother, Judy Hensley of Blissfield, his precious son, Malachi, the love of his life and mother of his son, Erin Barron and her children, Liam and Stormie, brothers, Paul (Kayla) of Blissfield, Philip of Mason and Jacob of Blissfield, great uncle, John Yoder, aunts and uncles, Jeannie Hensley, Diana (Charles Coleman) Wickerham, Clarence Robison and Brian Mintner and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Hensley, grandparents, Philip Hensley and Clarence and Josephine Robison, and an uncle, Jonathan Hensley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to an account established for Malachi Craig Hensley. Arrangements were entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.