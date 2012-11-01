Monroe County supports plan for deputy at Whiteford School

OTTAWA LAKE — After both the Whiteford Township Board of Trustees and the Whiteford Agricultural Schools District approved to split the costs of housing a police liaison deputy officer at the school district, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners finalized the cost sharing plan by approving to have the deputy at the school district.

According to information relayed from Whiteford Schools officials, a March 20 meeting of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners was held and the commission approved 9-0 to provide a deputy sheriff at the school district for the next three years. The county commission also announced during the meeting that it would cover at least one third of the cost of having the deputy with the school.

