Mildred Tipton

Mildred ‘Millie’ Tipton, 81 of Blissfield, passed away Saturday , December 15, 2018, at her home under the loving care of her family.

Millie was born on May 26, 1937, in Toledo, OH to John and Ruth (Cahow) Carl. On June 26, 1976, she married James Tipton at Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Toledo, OH, he survives.

Millie graduated from Maumee High School in 1955. She attended the University of Toledo, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. She had several secretarial jobs but retired from the University of Toledo where she was the assistant to the Dean of College of Arts and Sciences. Millie was named outstanding Woman of the Year Clerical / Secretarial in 1989 at University of Toledo by the University Women’s Commission. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, where she served as secretary and pianist. Millie also enjoyed reading; she was involved in several book clubs, singing, music, and traveling. Jim and Millie traveled extensively over seas to Europe and Iceland and also North America and Canada.

In addition to her husband, Jim of 42 years, Millie is survived by her children, Roxann (Rev. Michael) Ingersoll of Colorado, Terry (Vicki) Tipton of Blissfield, Rev. Susan (Duke) Woodall of Rootstown, OH, Kyle (Mary Ann) Doyle of Swanton, Amy (Bill) Renwand, Blissfield, and Carrie Wood, Blissfield; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; sister in law, Sandy Carl; niece and nephew, Keith and Colette, all of Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack.

Funeral services for Mildred will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 21, 2018 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Blissfield, with Pastor Devin Smith officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, December 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.