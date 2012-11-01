Michigan Governor cancels school until April 6

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all K-12 school buildings in the state to be closed starting Monday, March 16, through April 6 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat. The order was given at 11 p .m. Thursday evening. Lenawee County Schools are scheduled to have spring break the week of April 6. As of the morning of March 13, it has not yet been determined whether that will remain a part of the schedule or not.