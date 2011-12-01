Mery Melba Wittbrodt

3/15/1924 – 12/24/2016

Mery was born on March 15, 1924. She is survived by her sister, Vilma Spies, husband Donald Arthur Wittbrodt, two children: Deborah (Gary) Nystrom, of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Donald Wittbrodt Jr., of Winchester, KY, and three grandchildren: Janelle Nystrom, Ian Nystrom, and Donald (Donnie) Wittbrodt III and niece Lilian Spies of Morón, Buenos Aires, Argentina. She was the eldest daughter of pastors José and America Diciancia Quiñones, of Buenos Aires.

Mery received a teaching degree from Normal Teachers’ School in her teens. Under the tutelage of her father, her first sermon was preached at the age of 16. Mery completed studies at Medical Science University in Rosario, Argentina with a specialization in Biochemistry and Pharmacy. She took a break to tour Europe for a year as a delegate to the World Congress of the Student Christian Movement (SCM). She spoke multiple languages including French, which she used visiting refugee homes in France. In Switzerland, due to a SCM scholarship to the Ecumenical Institute, she studied the Bible, the world, and the Church, with a specialization in youth movements.

In 1952 Mery received a scholarship to Asbury Theological Seminary. While sailing to North America, Norwegians helped Mery learn English. She completed a Bachelor’s of Divinity degree in 1955. She then married Donald Arthur Wittbrodt, also a seminary student, in 1956. They had two children: Deborah (Gary) Nystrom, of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Donald Wittbrodt Jr., of Winchester, KY.

Mery taught in Chemistry and science in the public schools as husband Rev. Donald Wittbrodt served churches mostly in Michigan. Mery continued her Christian work focusing on international missions and also Michigan migrant families. In the late 1960s, she also received a MA degree in teaching and science from the University of Michigan. She retired from many years of loving service as a Chemistry and science teacher, including 20 years at Madison Public Schools, near Adrian, Michigan. Her students reported great success in science at the university level due to her teaching work.

Mery was a positive, endearing soul who loved the Lord and brightened the lives of all those around her. Most recently at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, she participated in the prayer chain ministry and shared her passion for missions over many years.

We look forward to a Celebration of Mery’s Life on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Emmanuel Church in Blissfield, Michigan at 11 a.m. with Pastor Devin Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Riga Cemetery. A visitation for Mery will be on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association; envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. Expressions of sympathy can be made to www.WagleyFuneralHome.com