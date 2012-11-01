Merle Karl

MAUMEE, Ohio – Merle M. Karl, age 77, of Maumee passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born March 6, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Martin and Myrtle (Seegert) Karl Sr.

Merle graduated from Blissfield High School in 1962 and worked for Champion Spark Plug in Toledo, Ohio. In his younger years he enjoyed dancing with friends and later in life helped to renovate several homes to help others he knew.

Merle is survived by his older brother, Stanley Karl of Blissfield. Merle was preceded in death by his parents and four other siblings, Marlo (Karl) Seeburger, Wilbur Karl, Nelda Karl, and Martin Karl Jr.

Arrangements are under the care of Urbanski Funeral Home, Toledo. No services are planned at this time. Merle will be interred next to his mother at Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield.