May 8: Lenawee County COVID-19 case count up by six to 126

The Lenawee County coronavirus case count has risen by six to 126 as of today, May 8. Of those, there are 67 males and 59 females with four hospitalized. However, 58 are monitoring their symptoms at home and 62 have discontinued their isolation process, according to the Lenawee County Health Department.

Probable cases in Lenawee now tally 29 with 12 males and 17 females, none of whom are hospitalized. Twelve are monitoring their symptoms at home and of the probable cases, 17 have discontinued their isolation process.

Michigan now has reported 46,326 coronavirus cases with 4393 deaths attributed to the virus. Today, there were 680 new cases and 50 deaths in the state attributed to the pandemic. The death count was down from 93 Thursday, during which 38 prior deaths were added to the count upon review of death certificates.

On Friday, Region I, which includes Lenawee, Hillsdale, Jackson, Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, had a positive test percentage of 4.3 percent May 5, which was up from 3.6 percent May 4, according to the May 8 report. However, the testing was up dramatically – the highest testing date since data began being kept. There were 1453 negative tests in the region and 65 positive across the nine counties.