May 20: Positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Lenawee County long-term care facility

ADRIAN - A resident at a long-term care facility in Lenawee County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Lenawee County Health Department. All residents and employees have been and continue to be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, the release stated. The facility is working closely with the health department to ensure residents and staff are safe by following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines. The facility has implemented strategies to protect their residents and employees from COVID-19 which include:

• educating staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread

• taking temperatures of all residents and staff twice daily

• monitoring resident’s respiratory status twice daily

• wearing of masks by all staff members

• closure of all communal spaces and group activities

• limiting all non-essential visitors

“This is another reminder that COVID-19 is present in our community,” the release said. The Lenawee County Health Department urges residents to continue social distancing by maintaining six feet of separation from others and wearing cloth face coverings when in public spaces.