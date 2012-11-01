May 20: Positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Lenawee County long-term care facility
ADRIAN - A resident at a long-term care facility in Lenawee County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Lenawee County Health Department. All residents and employees have been and continue to be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, the release stated. The facility is working closely with the health department to ensure residents and staff are safe by following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines. The facility has implemented strategies to protect their residents and employees from COVID-19 which include:
• educating staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread
• taking temperatures of all residents and staff twice daily
• monitoring resident’s respiratory status twice daily
• wearing of masks by all staff members
• closure of all communal spaces and group activities
• limiting all non-essential visitors
“This is another reminder that COVID-19 is present in our community,” the release said. The Lenawee County Health Department urges residents to continue social distancing by maintaining six feet of separation from others and wearing cloth face coverings when in public spaces.
Meanwhile, as of 1 p.m. today, there have been 140 cases of the novel coronavirus since mid-March which includes 74 males and 66 females, according to the Lenawee County Health Department website.
At this time, there are three people hospitalized with 37 people who are still monitoring their symptoms at home (26 percent) and 97 people who are out of isolation (69 percent of all positive cases). Three residents have died of COVID-19 in Lenawee County.
There are also 32 people listed by the health department as "probable" COVID-19 cases, including 12 males and 20 females. None of the 32 are hospitalized, 11 are monitoring their symptoms at home and 21 have now discontinued isolation.
Lenawee County is part of Region I in Michigan, nine central counties located "up the middle" of the bottom half of the Lower Peninsula. Testing on May 18, according to www.michigan.gov's coronavirus page returned 61 positives and 1635 negatives in the region, for a 3.6 percent positive testing rate.
Michigan reported 659 new cases today, with 43 deaths. The total is now 53,009 across the state and 5060 total deaths attributed to the coronavirus.