May 13: Coronavirus numbers steadily declines

Michigan reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, May 13, and 370 new cases in ramped-up testing. Statewide, the all-time low of 6.4 percent positive was achieved Sunday. Region I, which includes Lenawee and eight other counties up the center of the state had a figure of 2.9 percent that at with 24 positive and 790 negative.

Monday’s testing percentage for Region 1 is 2.1 percent, per current reporting (it does change sometimes as tests are reported from various areas), with 22 positive tests and 1006 negative tests.

The total cases of COVID-19 is now 48,391 with 4714 Michiganders’ lives lost to the virus. The daily cases added Wednesday was 370, down from 469 Tuesday.

Lenawee County reported no change in its coronavirus figures during Wednesday’s state reporting at 3 p.m. with 129 cases and two death. Hillsdale County had no change, too, with 152 cases and 22 deaths. Jackson added one case and has 401 total cases and its deaths remain at 26. Monroe County saw its deaths hold at 18 and five new cases (404 total). Washtenaw had only four new cases (1210) and one more death (83 total).

The metropolitan Detroit area has been identified as a “hot spot” through much of the pandemic period. There were 11 new deaths in Wayne County, two in Oakland for the second day in a row, five in Detroit City, and 18 in Macomb, which reflects a big decline from April.

In Ohio, there are 25,721 cases including 1476 probables, there have been 4618 hospitalizations, and there are 1483 deaths including 136 probable from the coronavirus. Lucas County (Toledo) was reporting 1858 total cases Wednesday, 497 hospitalizations and 187 deaths. Fulton County, which borders on Lenawee County, has 32 cases and no deaths.