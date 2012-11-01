May 12: Lenawee County holds at two deaths from coronavirus, 1 new case

As Michigan’s death rate from the coronavirus has come down (25 Sunday, 33 Monday and 90 today which includes 19 deaths reclassified as COVID-19 deaths), Lenawee County health officials report still two total deaths during the pandemic.

The case count rose by one in the past 24 hours to 129 which reflects 68 males and 60 females. Four Lenawee residents are hospitalized, one fewer than Monday’s Lenawee County Health Department report. The number of people who have discontinued isolation jumped by five to 71 in the last 24 hours and the number monitoring at home also dropped four to 52. There are 33 probable cases, an increase of three since Monday, with 15 males and 18 females. None of these people are hospitalized, but 13 are monitoring their symptoms at home and 20 – three more than 24 hours ago – have discontinued their isolation.

Michigan now reports a total of 48,021 total coronavirus cases since the first was diagnosed, and 4674 state residents have died. Today, there were 469 new cases and the 90 deaths, of which 19 were added after a review of death certificates.

Neighboring counties are looking more stable as well. Hillsdale has 152 cases and 22 deaths; Jackson has 401 cases and 26 deaths; Monroe County has 399 cases and 18 deaths; Washtenaw County have 1206 cases and 82 deaths. In these counties, there have been two added deaths in the last 24 hours.

Lenawee County is part of a nine-county Region I up the center of southern Michigan which showed only three percent of tests coming back positive on May 10 (24 positive/786 negative), 4.1 percent on May 9 (43/1002) and 3.4 percent on May 8 (39/1118) as of numbers reported today. There are numbers added in over coming days as tests are reported.

Ohio, just over the border, has a total of 25,250 cases today with 4539 hospitalizations and 1436 deaths. Lucas County, where Toledo is the largest city, has had 1836 cases, 490 hospitalizations and 179 deaths. Fulton County, just south of Lenawee County, has had 32 cases, six hospitalizations and zero deaths.