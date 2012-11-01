May 1: May arrives with uptick in Lenawee County coronavirus cases

The month of May arrived in Lenawee County where 98 residents now have been confirmed as having COVID-19, up from 92 Thursday (according to county figures, and 93, according to state statistics).

The 98 include 54 males and 44 females. There are four county residents hospitalized at this time, with 43 monitoring their symptoms at home. There are now 49 people who are out of isolation, up four from Thursday. In addition, the Lenawee County Health Department, which reports the aforementioned statistics, reports there are 22 “probable” cases among 11 males and 11 females, none of whom are hospitalized. There are 15 people monitoring at home (up three from Thursday) and seven who have discontinued monitoring (down one from Thursday).

The Lenawee County death toll remains at two.

There are many charts and graphs of statistics on the www.michigan.gov coronavirus page. Lenawee County is part of Region 1 which includes these counties: Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee. As of the end of April, Region 1 shows 137 patients discharged, 40 in critical care, 21 on ventilators and 72 inpatients. The website shows Promedica Hospital in Michigan has 15 COVID-19 patients at this time with 11 in ICU. That would indicate there are patients there from other areas as the Lenawee Health Department shows four Lenawee County residents hospitalized.

The statewide website says there are 2690 active coronavirus cases in hospitals with 942 Michiganders in ICUs.

The Detroit area today shows a marked decline in the number of newly reported deaths. Detroit City saw an increase of five deaths today; Macomb County had nine additional deaths; Wayne had 15 additional deaths; and Oakland County reported nine additional deaths. Just Tuesday (April 28), Wayne County added 18 deaths, Detroit City added 38 deaths, Oakland County had 24 additional deaths, and Macomb County had 45 additional deaths.

Statewide, Michigan is reporting 42,356 cases with a total of 3866 deaths since the coronavirus hit. There were 977 daily new cases and 77 daily deaths Friday

Neighboring Michigan counties had the following statistics today: Hillsdale County 127 cases (up two) and 17 deaths; Jackson County had 381 cases (up 17 cases) and remained at 22 deaths; Monroe County had 296 cases (up nine) and remained at 12 deaths; Washtenaw County had 1091 cases (up 16) and had an increase of five deaths to 66 overall.

In Ohio, after a jump in deaths for the Toledo area that showed up midweek, the number steadied at 119 with no increase from Thursday for Lucas County. There are 1297 cases in Lucas and 421 hospitalizations. Fulton County did have an increase to 24 cases with six hospitalizations and no deaths.

Overall, Ohio now has 18,743 cases (including 781 “probable” cases added through the CDC’s expanded guidelines, 3634 hospitalizations, and the death toll exceeded the 1000-fatality mark to 1002 Friday with 80 listed as probable per the CDC’s expanded guidelines.

