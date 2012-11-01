Marlene Skeels-Wolfe

Marlene Nancy Skeels-Wolfe, age 85, of Blissfield, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born on December 6, 1934, in Adrian to Elwyn and Minnie (Hamann) Merillat. Marlene married Robert Wolfe on October 15, 2015, in Palmyra and he survives. Marlene was a member of the Adrian Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, and reading. She volunteered in the sewing group at Bixby Hospital.

In addition to her husband, Robert, Marlene is survived by her three children, Steve Skeels of Lapeer, Jere (Amelia) Skeels of Adrian, and Deborah (Robert) Kreighbaum of Jasper; two stepsons, Gary (Amy) Wolfe and Darin (April) Wolfe all of Blissfield; two half-brothers, Raymond (Debra) Merillat of Britton and Brian Merillat of Adrian; a half-sister, Rosanna Merillat of Adrian; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Janella Fern Skeels.

Memorial services for Marlene will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at noon until the time of the service at Adrian Church of Christ, 719 W. Maumee St., Adrian with Pastor Bruce Blanton officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.