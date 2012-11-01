Marilyn “Jean” Vandenbusche, age 87, of Blissfield, Michigan, entered into eternal life, Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Center, under the care of Hospice. She was born, September 18, 1932 in Adrian, Michigan to George and Edna (Greenwald) Baldwin. Jean was a 1950 graduate of Adrian High School, and on December 27, 1952, she married Henry B. Vandenbushe. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2018.

Jean was a member of Light of Christ Parish in Blissfield, Michigan. She was a very supportive housewife and helped Henry manage the family farm. Known as a exceptional cook, she kept the hired hands and family well fed. She spent long hours tending to her large garden and the canning of vegetables that all went along with it. Jean was an avid reader, and she looked forward to spending many winters with her husband Henry in Seminole, Florida, and together they enjoyed boating and fishing.

Jean will be greatly missed by her daughters, Deb (Dan) Bailey, Darlene (Steve) McClain and Lori (Mote) McDonnell; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda) Burgermeister, Brian McClain (Michelle Brockway), Jennifer (Jason) Root, Emily McDonnell, and Lucas McDonnell; step-grandchildren, Holly Bailey-Deeds and Jolie Bailey; great-grandchildren, Kenley and Braxton Burgermeister and Blake and Lillian Root; as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law, Lillian Loeffler, Rose Vandenbusche, Norman (Patricia) Vandenbusche, Jane Gillen and Larry Vandenbusche; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 66 years, Henry, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; step-granddaughter, Lyndi Bailey; and her siblings and their spouses, Evelyn (Paul) Kast, Elwood (Arlene) Baldwin, Richard (Myrna) Baldwin, George (Ida) Baldwin and Patricia (Bob) Miller.

Private services for the family will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio, with Father Jeffrey Poll presiding. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, 1903 Wolf Creek Hwy., Adrian, MI 49221 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

