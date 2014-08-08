Marian Tennant

1930 ~ 2017

Marian P. Tennant, 87, of Suttons Bay and formerly of Lenawee Co., passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Munson Medical Center.

Marian was born on Jan. 21, 1930 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Frances (Tallman) Pennington. On Nov. 7, 1953 at Tecumseh Presbyterian Church, she married Mac E. Tennant, who survives.

Marian graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1948 and Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She worked at Herrick Hospital, Bixby Hospital, and for a doctor’s office. She was a proud member of the Henry Ford Hospital Nurses Alumni Association. Marian was a 50-year survivor of breast cancer. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, Reach to Recovery, Hospice of Lenawee, and was a guide at Hidden Lake Gardens.

Marian enjoyed camping, traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada, crocheting, birding, wildflowers, and taking nature walks. She absolutely loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.

In addition to her husband of 63 years, Marian is survived by her children, Mark (Edith) Tennant of Lynden, WA, Barbara (Pat) Burguard of Northport, David (Jemma) Tennant of Milford, OH, and Mary (David) Hovest of Lake Leelanau; granddaughters, Brynna (Renato Marimon), Erin (Corey) Jenison, and Dylan Burguard, Rita (Thomas) Schneider, and Rachel (Jordan) Harmelink; step-granddaughters, Tracie (Jeff) Causey, Jamie (Dustin) Nimmo; siblings, Zoe Ann Ragsdale, Howard (Ada) Pennington, Erwin (Darylene) Pennington, and Louise (Don) Hessel; a brother-in-law, John (Shirley) Tennant; 5 step-great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles Ragsdale, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Pennington, and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Madelyn and Bob Fogg.

