Madison, Whiteford winners in opening night of football

The defending state champion Whiteford Bobcats varsity football team hosted and roasted the Blissfield Royals 48-6 in the opening night of Friday night lights football.

Meanwhile, the Madison Trojans started off on a positive note with a 35-14 victory over visiting East Jackson Friday night.

Britton Deerfield had some moments where they looked good on offense and made some quality stops, but fell to Lenawee Christian School 26-12 in their away opener.

For the complete stories and photos from the games, please see The Advance’s Aug. 29 edition.