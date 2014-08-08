Lovina Jane Baldwin Turner was born October 11, 1922 in Palmyra, Michigan, the third child of Arthur Tobias Baldwin and Lovina Bessie (Ford) Baldwin. She went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2017, in Winter Haven, Florida.

Her early education years were split between Palmyra, and Eustis, Florida. She graduated from DeLand High School in DeLand, Florida. She received her Registered Nurse degree in 1943 from Orlando General Hospital in Orlando, Florida. She remained an active alumni member until her death. Lovina practiced nursing in Florida and Michigan. She was the Webber College campus nurse for 10 years prior to her retirement in 1985. She retained her R.N. title for 50 years and received a commendation from the Florida State Board of Nursing.

Lovina married Eugene M. (Gene) Turner September 4, 1946, at her parent’s home in Palmyra. Following their honeymoon, they settled in Lake Wales, Fla., where she lived until five months before her death. They had two daughters: Gail and Cindy.

Lovina was an active volunteer and fundraiser for many school and civic organizations. She was a current member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales.

Lovina had a great sense of adventure and loved to travel. One of the qualities her daughters most admired about their Mother was her ability to make a friend and stay in touch with them for a lifetime.

Lovina was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bessie Baldwin, her sister Helen Delight Baldwin and brother Arthur Richard Baldwin and her husband Gene Turner in 2003.

Lovina is survived by daughters Gail Delight Turner Childs (Robert) of Pensacola, Fla., and Cynthia Jane “Cindy” Turner of Lake Wales. She also is survived by one niece and two nephews as well as two grandnieces and one grandnephew.

A memorial celebration of Lovina’s life was at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales.

For those wishing to honor Lovina with a memorial contribution, consider the Lovina Turner Nursing Scholarship at Polk State College Foundation, 999 Avenue H, N.E., Winter Haven, FL 33881.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.